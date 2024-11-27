Titans Most Disappointing Player
The Tennessee Titans have been a mess for most of the season. Yes, they've shown some glimpses, like this past weekend when they upset the Houston Texans on the road.
But, for the most part, the Titans have not been good, as evidenced by their 3-8 record.
There is a lot of blame to go around for Tennessee's lackluster campaign, and no one player can absorb all of it.
However, some guys have been more underwhelming than others, and that brings us to the Titans' most disappointing player in 2024: running back Tyjae Spears.
Going into the season, many viewed Spears as a potential sleeper after he rushed for 453 yards and a couple of touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry as a No. 2 back to Derrick Henry last year. He also hauled in 52 receptions for 385 yards and a score.
Many Fantasy Football owners had him pegged as a great value, and based on his production in rather limited action during his rookie campaign, why not?
But Spears has been anything but the sort this season.
The 23-year-old has registered just 161 yards and a touchdown, posting a meager 3.7 yards per attempt. What's more, he has tallied just 17 catches for 88 yards.
What happened to that all-purpose potential we saw in 2023?
It would be easy just to blame the Titans' offensive line, but typically, good running backs will find a way to be at least somewhat productive regardless of what's in front of them.
Spears has not managed to do that this year. Heck, in his last outing against the Minnesota Vikings (he was sidelined versus the Texans due to a concussion), he carried the ball three times for zero yards.
The Tulane product is still very young, so there is obviously hope for him to forge a successful career. But there is no question that the 2024 campaign has been a miserable one for Spears, and it has taken him completely off the radar.
