Titans Should Make Bold Pursuit of Top WR
Last offseason, the Tennessee Titans were able to secure the top wide receiver on the market, signing Calvin Ridley to a four-year deal.
Could they repeat the process this coming March?
The Titans absolutely need to add more weapons to their offensive stable for whoever is under center in 2025, whether that be Will Levis, a rookie or perhaps another NFL veteran.
Yes, Tennessee already has Ridley, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine appears to be an emerging star, but it could also use another established talent at wide receiver.
Enter Tee Higgins, who is considered by most to be the most wide out set to be available in a few months.
While Joe Burrow recently stated that the Cincinnati Bengals will make a concerted effort to retain Higgins, the general consensus is that Higgins will walk via free agency.
After all, the Bengals had an opportunity to sign him to a long-term deal last offseason, but opted to slap a franchise tag on him. Given Cincinnati's history, it was an almost certain indication that the club was planning to part ways with him after 2024.
Plus, the Bengals also have to worry about extending Ja'Marr Chase, who is their clear No. 1 receiver.
That should open the door for the Titans to sign Higgins, especially considering that Tennessee is projected to have a nice chunk of cap space heading into 2025.
Landing Higgins would give the Titans a dynamic duo at the position, as Higgins and Ridley would be among the NFL's better receiving tandems. Westbrook-Ikhine as the No. 3 doesn't look half bad at this point, either.
Tennessee has more issues than just the quarterback position, and a lack of genuinely elite weapons is one of them.
A pursuit of Higgins would be a major step in rectifying that problem.
