Titans Should Take Flier on Chiefs' Speedy WR
The Tennessee Titans are preparing to enter the NFL offseason with a myriad of needs up and down the roster, and while quarterback may be its most pressing area of concern, the Titans also have to add some weapons for whoever will be under center in 2025.
Tennessee has Calvin Ridley, but emerging star Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is slated to become a free agent. Beyond that, the Titans don't have a whole lot in their receiving corps.
The good news is that Tennessee is projected to have ample cap space heading into free agency, so the Titans can definitely sign some pieces.
One receiver Tennessee should already be eyeing is Marquise Brown.
Brown signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason, but suffered a collarbone injury in preseason and was actually just activated off injured reserve.
He made his Chiefs debut against the Houston Texans this past Saturday, logging five catches and 45 yards in an impressive showing for someone who hadn't played a regular-sesason game in a year.
Brown is not a No. 1 receiver, but he is a speed demon capable of stretching the field and would absolutely provide significant help for Ridley.
The 27-year-old also has a 1,000-yard campaign under his belt, which he achieved with the Baltimore Ravens back in 2021.
Brown likely won't cost a whole lot in free agency, especially considering he just missed most of the 2024 season. The Titans would probably be able to add him on a cheap one-year deal much like Kansas City did last spring.
Tennessee would also need to add another target given Brown's injury history (he has played just 27 games the last three seasons), but bringing in the Oklahoma Sooners product would represent a shrewd low-risk, high-reward move for the Titans.
