Analyst Cites 49ers as Example for Titans WR Deal
Perhaps the most pleasant surprise for the Tennessee Titans this season has been the play of wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
It has bene a rather brutal campaign in Music City overall, but Westbrook-Ikhine has been a bright spot, as the unheralded receiver has logged 20 catches for 365 yards and eight touchdowns.
All eight of his touchdowns have come over the last eight games, with Westbrook-Ikhine punching in two of them last Sunday.
But here's the catch: the 27-year-old is set to be a free agent this coming offseason, so the Titans will have a major decision to make on what they decide to do with him.
Chances are, Tennessee will attempt to retain him, but what is Westbrook-Ikhine worth?
Justin Melo of Titan Sized as cited an interesting path, using San Francisco 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings as an example.
"Perhaps the most comparable contract for a Westbrook-Ikhine extension is the one signed by Jauan Jennings last season," Melo wrote. "A similar player from a play-style and versatility perspective, Jennings inked a two–year, $15.4 million contract extension with the 49ers in March. In true Westbrook-Ikhine style, he's currently responding with a career-best season, taking advantage of opportunities created by injuries to other players."
Melo notes that Westbrook-Ikhine has actually been more productive this season than Jennings was in 2023, so he may end up landing a bigger contract when it's all said and done.
Westbrook-Ikhine has certainly come out of nowhere. He went undrafted and landed with Tennessee in 2020, but served as nothing more than an auxiliary option for the team over his first several seasons.
Last year, he caught 28 passes for 370 yards and three scores. He had also totaled 10 touchdowns over his first four campaigns combined before registering eight thus far in 2024.
