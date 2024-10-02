Titans Showing Belief in Will Levis
Nobody would blame the Tennessee Titans for making a quarterback change when the team comes back from their Week 5 bye.
If they were to make a change from Will Levis to Mason Rudolph, the timing would be now. Levis struggled mightily in the first three games of the season, throwing five interceptions and losing three fumbles. He also didn't start his fourth game of the year on the right foot, throwing another interception on his opening drive and injuring his shoulder on the second series.
Rudolph came in and managed the offense well, failing to commit any turnovers and leading the Titans to their first 30-point performance since 2021 and their first win of the season.
However, coach Brian Callahan has made it clear that Levis is still the Titans starter.
"If Will [Levis] was healthy, he is our quarterback," Callahan said via Titans insider Paul Kuharsky. "It was not a decision based on anything other than his health and protecting him, particularly with the bye week. With the shoulder that didn't feel great, I didn't want to put him out back there and I knew I was going to run the ball quite a bit. He's our starter when he's healthy and we're ready to roll with him."
So many signs point to Levis being benched, and the Titans have justification to do so. However, they aren't ready to throw in the towel on Levis quite yet. He still has only made 13 starts in his career, fewer than a full season, so growing pains are to be expected.
The Titans did so much work on the offensive side of the ball, hiring specific personnel for Levis both on and off the field, so giving up on him just four games in would be a disservice to all of that.
Levis may prove to not be the answer down the line, but at least he'll be given another chance to prove himself once the Titans return from the bye.
