Titans Showing Interest in Former Cam Ward Teammate
Could the Tennessee Titans be looking to reunite Cam Ward with his former college receiver later this month.
That's an option some see as a possibility following the Titans' latest scheduled pre-draft visit.
According to NFL insider Easton Freeze of A to Z Sports, the Titans are slated to host Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams for a top-30 visit.
Williams is yet another wideout the Titans have shown interest in ahead of this month's draft, with his top-30 visit now being revealed, but he draws some interesting attention when looking at his history playing alongside the forecasted number-one pick.
Before Ward made his statement this season with Miami, he spent two years stationed at Washington State, where he was then paired alongside Williams for the 2023 season.
It was a strong campaign that year for Williams, as he put together 61 catches on 842 yards and six total touchdowns, and now, maybe the Titans are looking to rekindle that connection.
In the weeks leading up to the draft officially going down, Williams will be worth a compelling look, likely closer to day three of the draft as a young addition to this Titans pass-catching group. He's an explosive, deep threat that can line up on the other side of Calvin Ridley, also adding in another layer of strong route-running and catch-and-run ability.
Williams does hold some concerns with his frame, as he's barely 6-foot at under 200 pounds, but with a few years of developing his frame and honing his technical skills, there's reason to believe he can be a great option for the Titans to turn to. Maybe he can even offer an extra ounce of familiarity if Ward is ultimately the top pick for Tennessee.
The 2025 NFL Draft will officially kick off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
