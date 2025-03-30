Titans Shut Down Will Levis Trade Rumors
Despite some offseason trade buzz, the Tennessee Titans remain adamant that they're keeping quarterback Will Levis on the roster for next season despite a struggle-filled 2024.
Titans President of Football Operations Chad Brinker said Sunday at the NFL Owners Meeting that any reports of the team gauging trade interest from Levis is "false."
"That's a false report," Brinker said, per the team website. "We have not contacted anybody, and nobody has contacted us, about Will Levis. I don't think anything has changed from the time somebody asked me about this a month ago.
"What's the plan with Will Levis? The plan with Will Levis is he has a chance to compete for a starting job next year. And that's like every player that's on our roster. It's no different for Will. I see him in our facility, he's working hard. Everybody knows he's a great kid, he's a hard worker and he's going to give it everything he has. And we're going to continue to work with Will Levis."
Even with the potential arrival of Miami quarterback Cam Ward via the No. 1 overall pick, the expectation is that the Titans will allow there to be a quarterback competition. Levis will have a chance to reprove himself. There were certainly a few highs for him this past season, highlighted by leading the Titans to a 32-27 road upset over the Houston Texans on Nov. 24. However, the bad outweighed the good.
He ended the season with 12 appearances while going 190 of 301 passing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The turnovers and decision-making were major issues for Levis, as he tied the league league in both lost fumbles (six) and giveaways (18). Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins also had 18 turnovers apiece.
