Titans Insider Reveals Team's Biggest Need
The Tennessee Titans have fulfilled a few different needs in free agency, but they are not yet a complete football team.
The Titans still have a couple positions to target during the draft, including quarterback, but The Athletic insider Joe Rexrode looks into the needs other than signal caller.
"The Titans did much to address their biggest weakness, offensive line — though the jury’s out on Dan Moore Jr. as a satisfactory answer at left tackle — and plugged a couple other holes on a roster full of them," Rexrode writes.
"That leaves receiver and edge as glaring areas of concern. Harold Landry has been cut. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has signed with the Dolphins. And those were problem spots with those guys. It would be very surprising if the Titans don’t address both positions in some way before the draft. Then, if Cam Ward at No. 1 is indeed the choice, pick No. 35 figures to be devoted to one of the two. This is a bad year to not have a third-round pick, which was traded to the Chiefs last year for L’Jarius Sneed."
The Titans currently have eight picks going into the draft, which is a decent amount, but only two of those selections come in the top 100. The Titans don't have their third-round pick, but they have an extra selection in Rounds 4 and 5.
The Titans can still add some decent talent late in the draft, but it shouldn't be a surprise if Tennessee also looks at post-draft free agency to see if there are other veterans holding on for a spot with a team.
The Titans and the rest of the league will make their picks from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
