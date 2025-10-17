Titans On SI Makes Predictions For Week 7
The Tennessee Titans are back in action as they take on the New England Patriots in Week 7.
The Titans will play their first game without head coach Brian Callahan, who was fired this week after a brutal 1-5 start. Callahan's predecessor, Mike Vrabel, is on the other sideline for the Patriots, who are 4-2 to start the season.
Here is how the Titans On SI staff thinks the Week 7 matchup will go:
Jeremy Brener
Oh, boy. This could get ugly. But there's a chance it might not.
This game will go one of two ways. Either the Patriots come in to Nashville, smell blood in the water and absolutely devour the Titans, who are running for the first time with Mike McCoy as the interim head coach, to win their fourth consecutive game.
But don't count the Titans out completely. The crowd won't be hyped, if anything Patriots fans may travel well and make some noise, but the Titans have a lot to prove after this week.
They could make things close at some point, but the Patriots are too hot right now, so I think they walk away with a win, but it may not be the worst loss of the season for the Titans.
Prediction: Patriots 24, Titans 14
Jordon Lawrenz
This is a statement game for Mike Vrabel. In no world do I see the Titans winning this game. The Patriots have shown flaws, but QB Drake Maye is going to make an example out of this defense.
I’m curious to see how QB Cam Ward looks without Callahan holding him back, as he would say. Only time will tell. The Titans could come out of the gates and stun New England, but I just can’t see it happening. Don’t be shocked when Vrabel runs up the score.
Prediction: Patriots 42, Titans 10
Lane Mills
While the Titans have a (technically) new head coach at the helm, with a 4-2 Patriots team coming into town, I don’t expect much immediate improvement.
New England is on a two-game winning streak and, above all else, is simply more stable than Tennessee is right now. Drake Maye is on fire, the defense looks good and, even if the Titans improve, it likely won’t be enough to supersede Mike Vrabel’s squad for the time being. Any improvement at this point would feel like a win.
Prediction: Patriots 27, Titans 13
