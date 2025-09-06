Titans Star Calls Out Bo Nix
The Tennessee Titans are putting the finishing touches on their game plan against the Denver Broncos.
Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons went into detail on how the defense plans to contain Broncos second-year quarterback Bo Nix.
"We know Bo Nix, if his first read is not there, he's gonna take off running with the football, so we've got to make sure we're on the same page. We've got to make sure we have a balance of rushing," Simmons said via ESPN insider Turron Davenport h/t Denver Broncos On SI contributor Chad Jensen.
"Not trying to be robots out there, but at the same time, we know that if it's not there, Bo Nix is going to take off running, so it's going to be on us upfront to make sure we keep him... in his spot."
The Titans are facing a young quarterback, but he proved himself to be quite the talent in his rookie year by leading the Broncos to the playoffs after a nine-year drought. A big part of Nix's success was head coach Sean Payton, who came to the quarterback's defense following Simmons' comments.
"I would disagree that he’s just a first-read [quarterback]," Payton said of Nix via Jensen.
"I know for a fact that’s not the case. Now is he confident in his movement skills? Yes, and we’ll get a chance to see them on Sunday.”
Nix has worked all offseason long to be even better than he was last year, so perhaps he will become more advanced and calm in the pocket when trying to make a second or third read. If that ends up being the case, the Titans defensive line will have more of a difficult time trying to defend Nix and the offense.
Regardless of his level of play, the Titans will do whatever it takes to get the best of Nix and the Broncos in hopes of starting the season off with a 1-0 record.
Kickoff between the Titans and Broncos is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.
