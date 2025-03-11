Titans Sign Panthers All-Pro Punter
The Tennessee Titans are adding an experienced veteran to their special teams unit as the team continues to make moves in free agency.
Per reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Titans have reached an agreement on a one-year deal with four-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl punter Johnny Hekker, who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. The move comes after the Titans decided to not re-sign punter Ryan Stonehouse.
"Sources: Four-time All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker reached agreement today on a fully-guaranteed, one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans," Schefter tweeted. "Hekker will be reunited with Titans special teams coordinator John Fassel, with whom he started his NFL career with in Los Angeles."
Hekker spent 10 seasons with the Rams, staying with the team during the move from St. Louis to Los Angeles. He then played for the Carolina Panthers the past three seasons.
Hekker led the league in total punt yardgage in 2015 and 2016. While there's no doubt about his strong led, he is also no stranger to trick plays. During his 13-year career, Hekker has gone 15 of 26 passing for 193 yards and one touchdown. With Fassel now in Tennessee, it wouldn't be too surprising if Hekker slings the rock on some fake punts next season.
