Titans Sign Former Panthers RB
The Tennessee Titans are making a change to their practice squad.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are signing running back Raheem Blackshear to the practice squad.
"Blackshear played with the Carolina Panthers from 2022-2024 after initially signing with the Buffalo Bills following the 2022 NFL Draft. Blackshear has 203 rushing yards in his career, along with 138 receiving yards on 16 catches. He's also returned 23 punts for an 8.7-yard average and 31 kickoffs for a 25.5-yard average in his career," Wyatt wrote.
Blackshear gives the Titans some necessary running back depth to work with as he becomes an option to be elevated on game days while on the practice squad.
The Titans have Jordan Mims already on the practice squad, but his future is up in the air after this signing. The team just traded cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. to the New York Jets, so there's reason to believe that he could take his spot on the 53-man roster.
In addition, running back Tyjae Spears is still recovering from a high ankle sprain he suffered and could be a few weeks away from making his return. He has the potential to make his debut in Week 5 after being placed on injured reserve with a designation to return.
Julius Chestnut is also on the roster, but he only has four carries for 28 yards so far this season for the Titans. He has played most of his snaps this season on special teams.
Rookie running back Kalel Mullings, a sixth-round pick out of Michigan, suffered an ankle sprain during the preseason that limited him in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos and held him out in the team's Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams. In Week 3, Mullings appeared primarily on special teams.
Tony Pollard has been the main running back in the backfield for the Titans. He has 54 carries for 197 yards and a touchdown so far this season and the Blackshear signing isn't expected to threaten his place as the lead back for the Titans.
