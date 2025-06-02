Titans Sign Former Eagles RB
The Tennessee Titans are adding some depth to the running back position ahead of the 2025 regular season.
Per reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Titans are signing former Philadelphia Eagles running back Tyrion Davis-Price to a two-year deal. Assuming he makes the final 53-man roster, Davis-Price would bring some added experience behind Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears and sixth-round rookie Kalel Mullings.
Originally a third-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of LSU, Davis-Price played in just one game for the Eagles this past season but is still credited as being a Super Bowl champion after Philadelphia beat the Kansas City Chiefs 41-21 in New Orleans.
His only action as an Eagle in 2024 came in Philly's 41-7 blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17, as he finished with three carries for seven yards on five total snaps.
Davis-Price spent two seasons with the Niners, appearing in seven regular-season games with the team. He played in six games as a rookie, posting 34 carries for 99 yards. His playing time dropped off in 2023, as Davis-Price saw action in just one game while having six carries for 21 yards.
