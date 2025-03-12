Titans Sign Former Steelers WR
The Tennessee Titans continue to make moves during the legal tampering period. This time, they are adding to the wide receiver room.
Per reports from NFL on FOX insider Jordan Schultz, the Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.5 million deal with former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Van Jefferson. A Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, Jefferson played just one year in Pittsburgh this past season.
Jefferson, 28, is a Nashville area native that will bring veteran depth to the team's receiving corps. He's started 47 of 78 career regular-season games while posting 137 catches for 1,876 yards and 12 touchdowns. This past season with Pittsburgh, he had 24 catches for 276 yards and two scores.
"The Titans have been searching for good WR value, and they find it in Van Jefferson — a greater Nashville native with 4.39 speed," Schultz tweeted.
Two former Titans wide receivers found new homes on Wednesday, as Nick Westbrook-Ikhine agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins while DeAndre Hopkins agreed to a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens are being traded from Tennessee to the Kansas City Chiefs this past season.
The Titans will now likely make more moves as they continue to look toward the 2025 NFL Draft. Could Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward soon be throwing to Jefferson? Time will tell.
