Titans NFL Draft Outlook Following First Free Agency Moves
Going into the week, it was widely viewed that the most pressing needs among the Tennessee Titans roster were quarterback, edge, receiver, tackle, and guard.
Let’s look at how free agency played out this week across the Titans’ roster, at Tennessee’s positions of need, and how it may impact the NFL Draft outlook.
Free Agency Moves
Below is a look at what the Titans have retained, signed, and which players have left via free agency this week.
Retained: DT Sebastian Joseph Day, OL Andrew Rupcic, CB Darrell Baker, S Mike Brown
Signed: OT Dan Moore (4 years, $82M), LB Cody Barton (3 years, $21M)
Exited: LB/Edge Harold Landry (Patriots), LB Luke Gifford (49ers)
Quarterback Market
Quarterbacks moved quickly this week, most notably Sam Darnold heading to Seattle (3 years, $100.5M) and the New York Jets inking Justin Fields (2 years, $40M). Additionally, Daniel Jones (Colts) and Jimmy Garappolo (Rams) are off the market.
Jameis Winston, Russell Wilson, and Jacoby Brissett don’t seem like adequate answers to the quarterback issue facing the Tennessee Titans.
Dwindling Edge Rusher Board
According to NFL.com, the top six edge rushers initially available have been signed.
- Josh Sweat (Cardinals)
- Haason Reddick (Buccaneers)
- Khalil Mack (Chargers)
- Malcolm Koonce (Raiders)
- Dayo Odeyingbo (Bears)
- Chase Young (Saints)
Looking through a wider lens, nine of the Top 15 edge rushers are no longer in the market as Harold Landry (Patriots), Baron Browning (Cardinals), and Marcus Davenport (Lions) have also been signed.
That leaves only Azeez Ojulari, Demarcus Lawrence, Joey Bosa, Dante Fowler, and Charles Omenihu, and Za’Darius Smith unsigned among the cited Top 15.
Looking Ahead to the Draft
Below are the draft picks available to Tennessee…
- 1st round (#1)
- 2nd round (#35)
- 4th round (#101)
- 4th round (#118)
- 5th round (#140)
- 5th round (#166)
- 6th round (#176)
- 7th round (#240)
So, with what we know about the roster, how should the Titans maneuver the draft selections to best meet the positional needs?
Here are three scenarios.
Option #1
Citing a smart hypothetical from Bill Barnwell at ESPN last weekend, given the loss of Harold Landry and the more than 30 sacks he accumulated over the past three seasons, along with the overall need for pass rushers that existed with Landry on the roster, the Titans could place a large, bold checkmark next to that need by drafting Abdul Carter.
What about quarterback, you ask?
With the 35th pick at the top of the second round or by using that selection packaged with one of Tennessee’s fourth or fifth-round picks to climb into the late-first-round, the Titans could follow the Carter pick by selecting Ohio State quarterback Will Howard.
He’s 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, a national champion, and he recorded a 73-percent completion rate last year as a Buckeye in Chip Kelly’s sophisticated offense.
Should both selections pan out, in a perfect world, Tennessee could meet its top two needs through its first two selections.
Option #2
Tennessee could keep it simple by selecting Cam Ward with its No. 1 overall draft pick. This would give the Titans what most believe is the No. 1 quarterback available on April 24.
It’s also widely believed that edge rushers represent the deepest group in this year’s draft class. With that, the Titans could find a quality pass rusher with the 35th overall pick.
Option #3
Trades.
Tennessee could trade its No. 1 overall pick along with maneuvering the four selections across the fourth and five rounds to gain as many selections possible across the top three rounds.
With that, the Titans could still go after a quarterback like Will Howard, Shedeur Sanders, or Jaxon Dart while adding to the edge and receiver positions and/or the offensive line. Perhaps the Titans could take a quarterback like Quinn Ewers to develop over time while selecting an offensive lineman in the first round before choosing from the deep crop of edge players, and a pass-catcher.
The combinations are endless, but there’s no doubt that moving some picks around could be a smart route for Tennessee.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!