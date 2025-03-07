Titans Sign Two Defenders to Contract Extensions
The Tennessee Titans will be one of the teams around the NFL everyone keeps a close eye on in terms of how they attack the early stages of the free agency period when the new league year begins next week. Tennessee doesn't have a franchise quarterback on its roster as of right now, and whatever they decide to do will be a large domino to fall this offseason.
Before the start of the 2025 league year, though, the Titans took care of two of their own by rewarding them with contract extensions.
Per Turron Davenport of ESPN, the Titans have signed defensive lineman Keondre Coburn and linebacker Otis Reese to contract extensions.
Reese appeared in 13 games in 2024, primarily as a reserve linebacker and special teamer. He had an interception in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coburn has been with the Titans since 2023 when he landed with Tennessee after short stints with the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs as a rookie. Like Reese, his role has largely been as a reserve, notching 125 defensive snaps in 2024.
This is another sign of the Titans leaning toward going in a younger direction on the defensive side of the ball, considering these moves take place on the same day the team released Harold Landry. A reset was needed at several spots on the defensive side of the ball, and it looks like they've hit that button.
