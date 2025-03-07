Abdul Carter Reacts to Titans Roster Move?
The Tennessee Titans released longtime Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry III on Friday after he spent seven solid seasons in Nashville. The Titans had originally given Landry II permission to seek a trade, but it appears the team wasn't able to find a suitor, instead electing to give him more time to find another team.
Not too long after the news of Landry's release hit social media, Penn State star edge rusher Abdul Carter, who Tennessee hosted for a draft visit on Thursday, posted a cryptic tweet that quickly turned the heads of many Titans fans on social media.
Many saw Carter's tweet as a reaction to the news of Landry's release given the timing.
The Titans, of course, hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and the general thought is that either Carter or Ward will be the selection if Tennessee holds on to the selection. There also remains a good chance that the Titans could trade down, potentially still landing Carter in the process.
Shortly after the Landry news broke, ESPN draft insider Matt Miller even went as far to tag Carter directly, tweeting that the edge rusher will "love Nashville."
Even if the Titans do end up replacing Landry with the Carter, the departure of the veteran linebacker is likely a business decision that stings for the front office.
With the Titans giving Landry III permission to seek a trade, he joined other notable names to do the same, including Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who has since been traded to Washington.
The Titans had originally selected Landry III in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft after he played his collegiate ball at Boston College. As he heads into free agency, he has made 98 career regular-season appearances (79 starts) while posting 397 total tackles (251 solo), 50.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 12 pass breakups and two interceptions.
Landry made his first-career Pro Bowl in 2021 after finishing with a career-high 12 sacks. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in practice the following offseason just a few months after signing a five-year, $87.5 million contract extension before bouncing back in 2023 with a 10.5 sacks.
