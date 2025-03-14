Titans Signing Among Riskiest Moves of Free Agency
The Tennessee Titans made sure to make their mark early in this year's free agency class.
On day one of the festivities, the Titans inked a massive four-year, $82 million deal with former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr., effectively adding a new face at left tackle as a hopeful plug for their offensive line troubles from the 2024 campaign.
However, while the move is a massive addition for the Titans, it could be one that comes back to bite the organization in due time. In the mind of NFL.com's Kevin Patra, Moore's signing could be one of the most risky within this year's group of free agency signings.
"I want to trust offensive line guru Bill Callahan can make anything work, but with the Titans coming off a woeful 2024 campaign up front, they responded by making Moore a top-10 paid offensive tackle," Patra wrote. "Tennessee is paying $20.5 million annually over four years for a man who Steelers fans wanted to run out of town for years... On the plus side, he's still just 26 years old and does have the size and profile to improve. The Titans are betting Callahan can aid that development. I just wish the bet wasn’t so big."
The $20 million annual contract for Moore is a major gamble paid out by the Titans brass. Sure, it levels out the Tennessee front lines to have more stability and clarity on both sides of the line, as J.C. Latham now moves to his natural position at right tackle, but the steep value of the former Steelers tackle is questionable.
If the Titans can get the caliber of play a $20 million left tackle typically provides, this move is one that could pay out massively for the Titans offense. Yet, it remains to be seen if Moore has those capabilities in store. He allowed a league-most 12 sacks throughout the 2024 season, and if that number continues for the year ahead, this move could look a lot different extremely quickly.
It's a high-risk, high-reward maneuver that could get a critical left tackle position cemented for the foreseeable future, but it's a major investment to put into a player with his fair share of questions.
