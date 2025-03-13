Analyst Doubles Down on Prediction for Titans' Number One Pick
The Tennessee Titans are inching closer and closer to decision-making time for their prized number-one pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the predictions for how the top of the board may fall continue to rattle in.
Now with the initial frenzy of free agency settling, more clarity is beginning to come to form on how April's looming draft could eventually transpire, and it all starts with where Tennessee turns at number one.
To some, it's a pressing debate on who should end up as the number one guy, but in the eyes of former NFL quarterback-turned-analyst Dan Orlovsky, the selection is simple: it's Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
During his recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Orlovsky made his bold claim for how the Titans should approach number one –– hammering home that Ward is undoubtedly the top pick in this year's class.
"I think Cam Ward's the number one pick, and it's clear to be the number one pick," Orlovsky said. "I've said this, I think the thing that's surprised me more about Cam Ward than I anticipated was how well he throws the ball from the pocket... He reminds me a little bit, ironically, [of] Steve McNair coming out of school –– just his style. He's not an electric athlete. He's not a dynamic athlete, but he's athletic enough... Cam Ward: clear number one pick. If I were Tennessee, I would not trade out of the pick."
It's hard to argue with the appeal. Ward has continued to gain positive momentum for the top slot in the first round thanks to his collection of technical, physical, and mental traits that truly shined during his most recent campaign at Miami.
During his most recent season, Ward posted 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 67.2% completion rate in 13 games. He's got enough size and athleticism to warrant confidence in his future as a franchise guy combined with his immense arm talent, and in Orlovsky's mind, it should be far from a tough choice for the Titans brass.
With pro days alongside pre-draft workouts and interviews left ahead, the Titans still have a bit more of the process to go before they finalize their plans at the top spot, but perhaps the arrow is starting to point in one specific direction.
