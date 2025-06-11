Titans Star Explains OTA Absence
The Tennessee Titans were without star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons during OTAs but he made his return for the start of mandatory minicamp Tuesday in Nashville.
A three-time Pro Bowler, Simmons is one of the key faces that reman on a Titans defense that underwent some major turnover this offseason. He told reporters that it was "not always an easy decision" to miss OTAs but he's glad to be back.
“It’s great to be back on the field with the guys, getting to work with the guys,” Simmons said, per the Titans team website. “It’s not always an easy decision, making the decision not to be here with your teammates, especially with a lot of new guys. . . . But I made that decision. It was a personal decision. But today was a good day, and I was glad to be back.”
Simmons added that he still feels explosive but noticed his absence from OTAs during the first day of minicamp.
“I feel great,” Simmons said. "I feel light on my feet, and I still feel very explosive. ... Of course I haven't been here. It took me a minute to catch my wind. I was like, I'm in shape, but (expletive), those up-downs, they hurt."
This past season, Simmons played in 16 games while having a career-high 76 total tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups.
Depending on how he looks the rest of the offseason, the Titans will likely then determine if he will see a series or two of action in the preseason or watch from the sidelines with the other starters.
Tennessee begins its preseason slate on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
