Titans Starters Prove Ready in Preseason Win Over 49ers
The Tennessee Titans held off the San Francisco 49ers for a 17-13 win in the preseason opener at Nissan Stadium on Saturday night.
The Titans starters turned in a solid performance in the preseason opener. Second-year quarterback Will Levis went 4 of 5 for 35 yards while adding a one-yard rushing touchdown. In his Titans debut, running back Tony Pollard rushed four times for 35 yards and had two catches for 11 yards. New Tennessee receiver Calvin Ridley had one catch for 22 yards.
The 49ers were led in the second half by quarterback Josh Dobbs, who played in two games for the Titans during the 2022 season.
San Francisco quarterback Brandon Allen led a solid 11-play, 74-yard opening drive that ended with a four-yard rushing touchdown from running back Jordan Mason.
The Titans responded with a touchdown drive of their own after a 63-yard kickoff return from Kearis Jackson that helped set up Tennessee's offense right outside the red zone. After a few stops by the Niners defense, a penalty helped extend the drive for the Titans, as Levis powered in a one-yard quarterback sneak to tie the game at 7-7.
Levis led another touchdown drive on Tennessee's next possession that ended with a four-yard rushing touchdown from Tyjae Spears to take a 14-7 lead. Meanwhile, the Titans defense was putting together quite a first-half performance, as the unit forced three straight 49er punts headed into halftime.
The Titans had some opportunities to build the lead but a missed 52-yard field goal from Nick Folk to end the first half and a fumble from Rudolph on the first drive of the third quarter kept the score at 14-7.
After Tennessee added a field goal to begin the fourth quarter, Dobbs helicoptered his way into the end zone for a six-yard rushing touchdown to cut into the Titans' lead. The Niners then got a fourth-down stop on the ensuing drive, but the Titans got the ball back with a fourth-down sack of Dobbs on the next possession.
The 49ers got the ball back with 1:32 to play and attempted some deep shots at the end zone but it was Keondre Coburn's sack on the previous defensive drive that truly helped seal the win.
The Titans will host the Seattle Seahawks for their second preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 17.
