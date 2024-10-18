Titans Starting to Unravel at Worst Time
The Tennessee Titans are 1-4 and could very well be on the verge of their fifth loss as they travel to western New York to take on the Buffalo Bills for Week 7.
The team needs to turn things around soon, otherwise things could go from bad to ugly for the Titans in what could be a lost year for the franchise. But there's no guarantee that is coming. Six of the team's next seven opponents come against teams with winning records, including four current division leaders (Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Washington Commanders).
Frustrations are already looming, as evidenced by Calvin Ridley's comments after the team's most recent loss to the Indianapolis Colts at home, and things began to get worse when Jamal Adams asked for his release after being placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List.
The Titans, simply put, have failed to meet the expectations that were laid out for them at the beginning of the season, even though there were evident growing pains from the start.
General manager Ran Carthon is in the second year of building this roster, and he has waffled back and forth with players who can help the team win now versus those who are built for the future. That imbalance has created a roster that lacks true synergy and a goal for what's to come.
To make matters worse, the Will Levis experiment, which has been worth the try, hasn't worked. Levis has struggled in every game he's played in this season, and there's now enough of a sample size that proves that things just aren't working.
The Titans will have a few more chances in the coming weeks to make a 180-degree turn, but chances are that this team only has a few more wins in them at most and the team will be back towards the top of the draft in April, possibly looking for a new quarterback to build around.
