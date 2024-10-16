Titans Coach Shares Message to Star WR
The Tennessee Titans handed wide receiver Calvin Ridley a four-year, $92 million contract in the offseason, but the team hasn't had much production from him over the first six weeks of the season.
Ridley, 29, has had just two catches for 14 yards since Week 3, giving him nine grabs for 141 yards and a touchdown on the season.
Ridley expressed his frustration following the team's Week 6 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.
“I need some in the beginning of the f***ing game too. S**t is getting crazy for me," Ridley said about his targets via A to Z Sports postgame.
Ridley and coach Brian Callahan had a discussion about his role after his comments. The first-year coach told media members a smidge about the conversation.
"My message to him was simple," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "(I told him): I understand the frustration, and I'm doing everything I can to continue to keep you going and get you active early in games, late in games, whenever that may be. … I sure as heck want him to be a huge part of what we're doing."
The Titans don't just want Ridley to be part of the offense, but they need him to have a big role. They signed him to a lucrative, long-term deal and if the team isn't utilizing him to the extent in which it could, then it could lead to some trouble down the line. The frustration from Ridley doesn't help either as it continues to sink team morale, which is already pretty close to rock bottom after a fourth loss in the first five games.
Ridley and the Titans will look to bounce back in Week 7 when they take on the AFC East leader Buffalo Bills on the road.
