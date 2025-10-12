Titans Take Step Back in Loss to Raiders
The Tennessee Titans are back in the loss column after falling 20-10 to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 inside Allegiant Stadium.
The Titans struggled to get things going, putting together a scoreless effort in the first half. Meanwhile, the Raiders were able to build a lead off of a Daniel Carlson field goal and a touchdown to tight end Michael Mayer, building a 10-0 advantage going into the locker room.
The Titans had chances to make some noise in the first half, but a fumble by quarterback Cam Ward led to the Mayer touchdown and the rookie threw an interception with seconds to go in the first half as Tennessee was driving into Las Vegas territory.
The Raiders continued to build their lead with a drive that lasted almost eight minutes, finishing in a touchdown by rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. The Titans responded with a field goal to make it a two-score game once again, but it was too little, too late for Tennessee.
While the Titans made some noise in the fourth quarter with a Cody Barton interception and a touchdown from tight end David Martin-Robinson (the first of his career), the effort wasn't enough to get back into the game.
The game marked Ward's worst of his career so far. He was sacked five times for a loss of 47 yards.
Ward's final stat line had him with 26 of 38 completions for 222 yards, a touchdown, an interception and two fumbles.
The Titans offense also lost top wide receiver Calvin Ridley to injury. He left the game in the first quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return.
The defense also took a blow, losing rookie linebacker Femi Oladejo to a calf injury. He also did not return for the Titans.
Overall, the Titans are definitely trending in the wrong direction with a loss. For a third straight week, the team scored three points or less in the first half, while showing signs of pure struggle throughout the game.
Not a single contest has appeared easy for the Titans through six weeks, which is a sign that things are not improving. Things could change in Week 7 against the New England Patriots at home, but it will be a challenge as former head coach Mike Vrabel makes his return to Nashville with the Pats rocking a 4-2 record through six games.
