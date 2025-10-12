Titans WR Suffers Injury vs. Raiders
The Tennessee Titans offense could be down one of its best players for the remainder of the game.
Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley is questionable to return with a hamstring injury, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt.
Upon his exit, Ridley had just one catch for 18 yards, which leads the Titans in the first half. His injury comes just a week after he had his best game of the season: a five-catch, 131-yard effort that led to the Titans' first win of the year.
Ridley's ability to play at a high level is huge for the Titans, so him being out severely lowers their ceiling.
"Huge for Calvin (Ridley)... Making those plays in critical moments when we need them to be made," Callahan said after last week's game.
"To see him make that catch and put us in really close range for the field goal to win the game was a huge, huge play. You can't undersell how big of a play that was. It was a high degree of difficulty on the catch and it was great to see."
Ridley is Cam Ward's No. 1 receiver, so not having him in the lineup is troublesome for the Titans. So far this season, Ridley has 16 receptions for 290 yards, which leads the Titans.
"It was real good. It was just good that we finally did it in a game. We did it all offseason, but now we're finally seeing eye-to-eye in the game," Ward said of Ridley after last week's game.
"He made a ton of explosive plays for us. I think just his demeanor never changed throughout the game if we were down. And even when we had a two-minute drive, he just stayed right there and was ready to play, ready to get the ball. He's a big reason why we won today."
With Ridley down, the Titans will rely more on veterans Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson, while also giving an opportunity to Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike. The Titans find themselves in a familiar position down two scores, but this is something they have overcome in the past.
If the Titans can stay the course and not panic after losing Ridley to the injury bug, the team could have a chance to come back and beat the Raiders for a second week in a row.
The Raiders lead 10-0 against the Titans midway through the second quarter.
