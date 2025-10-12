Titans Rookie Takes Massive Hit vs. Raiders
The Tennessee Titans are continuing to see the injuries pile up for them as they play the Las Vegas Raiders.
Shortly after the team lost wide receiver Calvin Ridley to a hamstring injury, rookie linebacker Femi Oladejo was shaken up and moved to the sidelines after picking up a bruise of his own.
Oladejo, a second-round pick out of UCLA in the 2025 NFL Draft, was on pace to have his best game yet for the Titans. The former Bruins linebacker recorded three tackles (two for loss) and a quarterback hit on Geno Smith.
Oladejo took a hit from trying to tackle Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty while the Titans were inside the Las Vegas red zone. The Raiders continued to push on the drive, which resulted in a Jeanty touchdown run from four yards out.
Oladejo has slowly continued to improve for the Titans as the coaching staff works with him closely on his development.
"Yeah, with Femi, we're just trying to have him get better every day in all assets of the game, he's got a unique skill set where he's a physical player, he's fast, he's tough, and he can play on the ball, off the ball, and, you know, playing coverage and rush," linebacker coach Ben Bloom said via team reporter Jim Wyatt last month.
"So we're trying to develop him in all those areas. As a pass rusher, I really like the way he's getting off the ball and playing with power. Now we're working to keep developing his rush identity, working edges and winning and putting himself in position inside the quarterback."
With the Titans trailing 17-0 against the Raiders, the defense hopes to get Oladejo back soon. The defense will need to stop the bleeding and keep the Raiders offense off the scoreboard if they want to have a shot at a comeback.
The Titans offense will also need to pull their weight, which they have not done so far. However, it was around the end of the third quarter in their Week 5 win when things began to turn around for Tennessee.
The Titans overcame a 16-point deficit to beat the Cardinals, so they will have to go one step further by overcoming a 17-point hole to beat the Raiders. However, it will be a little harder as the team is without Ridley, and possibly Oladejo, for the rest of the game.
