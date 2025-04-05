Titans GM Gets Honest About WR Situation
The Tennessee Titans have a ton of needs in order to improve their roster, and one of the bigger fixes the team has is at wide receiver.
The Titans once had wide receiver as a major strength of the roster, especially after signing Calvin Ridley to a five-year deal last spring.
Since then, the Titans have lost DeAndre Hopkins, Tyler Boyd and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, while Treylon Burks is dealing with an injury.
Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi spoke about the team's needs at wide receiver and what Tennessee will look for in the NFL Draft.
"We still have a lot of work to do," Borgonzi said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I am happy with the needs we've filled so far, but certainly we have to continue to build the depth along the offensive line, along the defensive line and really the entire roster.
"Wide receiver is a position we're going to have to attack here, whether that's through the draft, waiver claims. That's one position we're really going to have to attack through training camp."
The Titans could certainly use one or two of their draft picks on a wide receiver, potentially as high as No. 35 overall. That being said, the Titans might utilize post-draft free agency to fill that need and add a veteran at the position.
If the Titans are going to take rookie quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, surrounding him with veterans is the way to go. That's potentially what the team had in mind when they signed Van Jefferson last month, but he won't be able to carry the full load of what the team lost.
It will ultimately take a committee to cover the losses, but the Titans will slowly build the position group one-by-one.
