Former Titans WR Announces Retirement
A former Tennessee Titans wide receiver is officially retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons in the league.
Former Atlanta Falcons star and one-time Titans wideout Julio Jones announced his retirement on the social media app "Squad," as he thanked teammates, coaches and family for helping along his journey.
"Today, I'm announcing my retirement," Jones said. "Started when I was eight years old. Just a kid from Foley, Alabama. It was an amazing ride. I'd like to thank my family through this whole process, was my support system. Without them, this could not have been possible. "
Jones then thanked the Titans along with the other teams he played for.
"It was a hell of a ride," Jones said. "Also want to thank the other ball clubs out there as well. Tennessee, thank you for the opportunity. Tampa, thank you for the opportunity. Eagles, thank you for the opportunity."
The next stop for Jones is Canton, where he's a no-doubt Hall of Famer. He finishes his NFL regular-season career with 914 catches for 13,703 yards and 66 receiving touchdowns. He retires as the league's active leader in receiving yards.
As a member of the Titans during the 2021 season, Jones started all 10 of his appearances while posting 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown
