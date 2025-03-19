Titans Surprising Free Agency Shows One Thing
The Tennessee Titans ended the 2024 season as the worst team in the NFL at 3-14, and they are beginning a journey from the bottom all the way up to the mountaintop.
The goal is lofty and it won't be accomplished overnight or in one season, but the Titans are hoping to rebuild from the ground up piece by piece.
They haven't made a ton of moves in free agency, but it's a start, and it prompted CBS Sports writer Jordan Dajani to place the Titans at No. 15 in his AFC team rankings.
"The Titans weren't expected to be active in free agency after their 2024 spending spree landed them the No. 1 overall pick in this upcoming draft," Dajani writes.
"Tennessee made the interesting decision to sign Moore away from Pittsburgh, and push former No. 7 overall pick JC Latham over to right tackle. Even if you hate the Moore contract, landing veteran Zeitler should make Titans fans feel better about the offensive line as a whole. Tennessee also lost Westbrook-Ikhine to the Miami Dolphins, who caught nine touchdowns last season, and released veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. The Titans still have plenty of needs to address, starting with quarterback. Maybe that comes in the form of Cam Ward, which is why I'll put Tennessee above Cleveland ... for now."
The Titans do have holes on the roster still, but there is plenty of time to fill those in the next phase of free agency and the draft.
The good news for the Titans is that they have taken a step in the right direction, and that is an important part of the rebuild, so Tennessee should celebrate the small victory and keep grinding and picking up as many of those as possible in the offseason.
Their surprising offseason so far has certainly left an impressive, and pointed to one thing - improvement.
