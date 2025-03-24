Titans Take Miami QB to Dinner
The Tennessee Titans may have just provided a significant tell surrounding their plans for the number-one overall pick in this April's draft.
According to NFL insider Paul Kuharsky, the Titans took top quarterback prospect Cam Ward to dinner on Sunday night.
The development comes at an interesting time in the draft process, as the Titans haven't quite cemented their plans on what's to come for their number-one pick, seemingly leaving all options on the table in the weeks ahead of the first round going down.
However, Ward has begun to generate major steam behind being the selection at number one, whether the pick is from the Titans themselves, or by another team in the event of a trade-down scenario from another quarterback-needy team.
Yet, as Tennessee now treats the top prospect to dinner right before his pro day commences at Miami, the momentum is gaining surrounding this front office to stick and pick their franchise quarterback.
Ward presents a ton of strong qualities as an impressive candidate at number one, as he comes off a senior campaign at Miami as a Heisman finalist to total 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions on an 88.7 QBR. Pair that stellar production with immense arm talent, technical skills, and NFL-level athleticism, and you may have a potential first-overall NFL draft pick on your hands.
If the Titans manage to get a trade offer sent their way they simply can't refuse, a pivot could very well be within the realm of possibilities, though a clear favorite is starting to emerge from the mix of options.
The Titans' choice will become official once the first round kicks off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
