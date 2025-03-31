Titans Taking Risk With Major Free Agent
The Tennessee Titans shocked many in free agency when they signed Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. to a four-year deal worth $120.5 million.
The deal fills a major need for the Titans, who needed some help on the offensive line, but there's questions as to whether Tennessee spent a little too much money for Moore.
CBS Sports writer Joel Corry is among those who believe that Moore was not warranting the contract that he was given.
"A $20.5 million-per-year deal didn't seem fathomable for Moore when the 2024 regular season started. A dramatically improved Moore was slightly above average in 2024. Nonetheless, Moore's contract is considered one of the riskier signings in free agency. JC Latham, 2024's seventh overall pick, moves to right tackle, his position in college at Alabama," Corry writes.
The move solidified both tackles on the offensive line with Latham moving back to the right. The right side brought on the most trouble last season, and now the Titans have their top draft pick from a year ago in that role, so there shouldn't be issues at that position in particular.
There's hope that Moore can hold down the blindside as well as Latham did in his rookie season, and his ascent during his four-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers is a sign that he can continue growing with the Titans.
The Titans are paying Moore not just to be the player he was with the Steelers, but also someone who can continue to improve.
If Moore can continue to get better and help whichever Titans quarterback stay upright in the pocket, Tennessee will have spent that $120.5 million wisely.
The Titans will look to continue improving their team at the NFL Draft from April 24-26.
