Titans CB Target Signs with Giants

The Tennessee Titans need to add a cornerback to their defense, and they can scratch one off the board

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (1) catches a pass against New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) in the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (1) catches a pass against New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) in the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans have been extremely active already in the free agency period of the offseason. Already, they have agreed to deals with former Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Dan Moore to a four-year, $82 million deal. However, they also missed out on what could have been a huge addition to their defense.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo is heading to the New York Giants, as the two sides have agreed to a deal. At the time of writing, the terms of the contract are unknown. Adebo has been one of the more underrated defensive backs in the NFL but also one of the best. Per PFF, he allowed a passer rating of just 67 when targeted in 2024, and he also picked off three passes while being targeted just 57 times.

Adebo was drafted in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, and he picked off 11 passes in his four seasons in the Big Easy. The Titans would have greatly benefitted from adding him to their defense, and their loss is the Giants' gain.

