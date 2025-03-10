Titans Three Biggest Needs in Free Agency
The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the NFL can now begin to talk to other teams' free agents about the possibility of signing with them. This gives the opportunity for the Titans to build from the outside, which the team will need a lot of if it wants to return to the postseason.
Here are the three biggest needs for the team going into free agency:
Right tackle
The Titans need a right tackle more than a fish needs water at this point. Without a sturdy right tackle, a quarterback cannot have success, and a team cannot win.
This was the team's biggest hole on the roster last season and it showed in the team's 3-14 record. Sure, a lot of that can be blamed on the coaching and quarterbacking. However, both head coach Brian Callahan and quarterback Will Levis will be with the team next season. They just need a better right tackle.
Wide receiver
The Titans had one of the league's most intriguing wide receiver rooms a year ago, but that has changed a lot over the last 12 months.
Calvin Ridley remains, but DeAndre Hopkins was traded while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Tyler Boyd are hitting the open market.
Westbrook-Ikhine is the likelier of the two to return, but given how much the wide receiver market has changed over the past few weeks, things could get interesting.
Quarterback
Whether the Titans draft a quarterback or not, they need a free agent to help mentor him. Levis isn't mentor material.
It's up to the Titans as to whether that quarterback ends up being one with starter potential like Sam Darnold or Aaron Rodgers, or whether he keeps the door open for the team to take a signal caller like Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!