Titans Can Replace Harold Landry With NFL Draft Star
The Tennessee Titans are in need of a linebacker after cutting Harold Landry III, who was with the team for seven years.
Landry will now be sacking quarterbacks as a member of the New England Patriots, who signed him to a three-year deal shortly before the start of the legal tampering period.
However, the Titans shouldn't worry because there is a linebacker in this year's class that ESPN draft scout Matt Miller compared to Landry. Georgia's Jalon Walker has shown a lot of similar traits to that of Landry.
"Walker is a hybrid defender with the tape to be a first-round prospect at linebacker and edge rusher, but his pass-rushing talent is too valuable to categorize him as a linebacker," Miller writes.
"The 6-foot-1, 243-pound Walker was a game changer this past season with 6.5 sacks, and he played his best football in Georgia's biggest games. He had four sacks in the two meetings with Texas and 1.5 sacks in the season-opening win over Clemson."
Walker is expected to be a first-round pick, but he might not quite be in Tennessee's range. The Titans won't spend the No. 1 pick on him, and even if the team traded into the back half of the top 10, it may still be too early for Walker to come off of the board.
The Titans are more likely to pick him up at No. 35 in the second round, but there's a good chance Walker would be gone before then.
If the Titans are truly targeting Walker, it would likely take a trade to move back up into the first round to take him. If Tennessee trades down from No. 1 to acquire picks, that would give them the ammo to move back into the first round, which would post the best chance to add Walker.
