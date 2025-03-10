Falcons Could Sign Titans Free Agent WR
The Tennessee Titans could lose wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in free agency.
Westbrook-Ikhine is an under-the-radar free agent target who won't get the same kind of contract that Davante Adams got with the Los Angeles Rams, or what the Pittsburgh Steelers paid DK Metcalf. However, Westbrook-Ikhine could come in at a bargain, and that could scare the Titans.
One team that the Titans should watch out for in the Westbrook-Ikhine sweepstakes is the Atlanta Falcons, who are in need of a wide receiver.
"The 27-year-old had a career year in 2024 with the Tennessee Titans, totaling a personal-high 497 yards receiving and catching a personal-best nine touchdowns. It's obviously the latter mark that should pique the Falcons' interest," Falcons team reporter Terrin Whack writes.
"Nine receiving touchdowns tied for ninth most in the NFL. The impressive part is that Westbrook-Ikhine had the fewer targets (60) and receptions (32) than any other player matching or above him in the rankings. For example, Cincinnati Bengal wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had 17 touchdowns amid 175 targets and 127 receptions. Another example, the Falcons' own wide receiver, Drake London, had the same nine touchdowns but across 158 targets and 100 receptions."
The Falcons could benefit from adding a receiver that can work with London and Darnell Mooney, who signed a three-year deal with the team last season. Westbrook-Ikhine can play in the slot and fill out that role for the Falcons, similar to how he emerged with the Titans this past season.
The Titans have to be prepared to give Westbrook-Ikhine a raise, and if they are unwilling, there is a good chance that he will sign with a team like the Falcons, who could be willing to pay him the type of money that he is possibly hoping to get from Tennessee.
