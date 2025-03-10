Titans Sign 15-Year Veteran to New Deal
The Tennessee Titans are bringing back one of their key veterans that doesn't get a whole lot of screen time.
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Titans are signing long snapper Morgan Cox to a new one-year deal.
Cox, who turns 39 next month, will be embarking on his 16th NFL season and fifth with the Titans. He began his career as most long snappers do in undrafted free agency. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens, where he spent the first 11 seasons of his career.
In 2020, Cox's last with the Ravens, he became First-team All-Pro at the long snapper position, but he chose not to return to Baltimore. Instead, he signed his first contract with Tennessee in order to be closer to home.
Cox grew up in Collierville, a suburb of Memphis, and wanted to be closer to home. Since then, he has signed five contracts with the Titans, each lasting a year.
In 2022, Cox made his first Pro Bowl with the Titans and fifth overall.
Cox is one of the best long snappers in the league, and he's been doing it for a long time. Now, he'll go for one more year with the Titans.
