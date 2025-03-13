Brandon Allen Has Familiarity With Titans
The Tennessee Titans added to their quarterback room in free agency by signing 10-year veteran Brandon Allen to a one-year deal.
Allen, 32, spent the last two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, and he was part of the roster that made it to Super Bowl LVIII that ultimately lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime of the big game.
Allen was the third string behind Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold, who joined the Minnesota Vikings this season before signing a $110.5 million contract over three years with the Seattle Seahawks.
He was the third string signal caller once again this season after the team signed Joshua Dobbs, who was once the starting quarterback for the Titans back in 2022.
The Titans signing Allen is a smart move because the team won't need him to compete for the starting job. That duty will either go to Will Levis or the No. 1 overall pick, which is expected to be Miami star Cam Ward.
Signing Allen keeps all of their options open for what's to come. Even though the Titans only carried two quarterbacks on the roster last season, they may choose to make room for a third, especially if one of those spots goes to a rookie.
Allen also has experience working in the offense as he played under offensive coordinator Brian Callahan with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2020-22.
The move to bring Allen in looks like the addition of a veteran mentor that could come in handy for both Levis and Ward, assuming the Titans bring him in.
It would be a surprise to see the Titans go after another free agent quarterback, but a lot can happen between now and the NFL Draft in late April, so the team should stay on its toes.
