Titans Thrilled to Have New DB
The Tennessee Titans secondary has undergone a massive makeover this offseason, all the way until the middle of training camp.
Just a few weeks ago, the Titans signed former Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs, and he's already emerged as a starter in just a short time working with first-year defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson and the defense.
"He's been one of the better free safeties in the National Football League for a while," Wilson said via ESPN insider Turron Davenport. "He's a guy that can touch the ball. He plays with the mentality that we want to play with around here and he's an extremely smart player. So him coming in here gives us the versatility and gives us a true pro safety with the flexibility to go down into the box if we need him. He's an exceptional player and I'm excited to have him."
Diggs, 31, made the Pro Bowl each year from 2020-22 and notched a career-high 95 tackles last season. He has the capability to still be one of the league's best at his position, and that's an area the Titans needed a change in after the team traded Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the trade deadline last season.
Byard was a staple of the Titans defense for eight seasons, and now Diggs can step in and take over from where he left off. Diggs has big shoes to fill and high expectations going into the season, but if he can play the way he did in Seattle over the past few years, he will be a massive help for Tennessee.
Diggs and the Titans are set to play in their preseason finale on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!