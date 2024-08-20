Titans Lineman on Hot Seat
Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Dillon Radunz is entering his fourth NFL season, arguably the most important of his career.
Radunz is expected to start for the team at right guard and he'll look to help be part of the Titans' revamp along the offensive line.
"Radunz is battling for the starting right guard spot," ESPN insider Turron Davenport writes. "The path got a little easier when Radunz's primary competition, veteran offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles, retired abruptly. After bouncing between tackle and guard, Radunz entered this season finally able to focus on one position. The Titans selected Radunz in the second round of the 2021 draft, which puts him in the final year of his rookie contract."
We'll never know if Radunz would have won the job over Charles had the latter stayed on the roster. But Radunz is more than happy to step in and help fight in the trenches for the Titans.
Radunz, 26, started 11 games for the Titans last season after only starting five in his first two years combined. However, only one of those starts came as the team's right guard. With JC Latham, Peter Skoronski and Lloyd Cushenberry III occupying the left side and center of the offensive line, the Titans need some stability on the right side.
Radunz is being given that opportunity first, but it could quickly be taken away from him. With a new coaching regime, the Titans could feel differently about Radunz and his future at the position. Last year, Daniel Brunskill started 14 games at right guard, but he has seen more looks as the team's backup center during training camp.
Brunskill has earned the praise from the coaching staff, so if things don't work out for Radunz early in the year, the Titans could give him the hook very quickly.
