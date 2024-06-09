Titans TE Making Strides in Year Two
The Tennessee Titans are looking at an improved skill player group for the 2024 season, but someone that isn't the first name to come to mind is second-year tight end Josh Whyle.
Whyle, 24, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He caught just nine passes for 94 yards and a touchdown in his rookie year.
However, with a new offense in place, Whyle could be looking at an increased role.
"He's had a great offseason, I'll start with that," offensive coordinator Nick Holz said. "(Josh) has really good ball skills for a big guy. So that kind of target, especially in the red zone and on third down and things like that. He's more of a matchup (problem) than he is probably given credit for. So, we'd love to get him in some of those 1 on 1 situations (because) he has so much height and he has really good ball skills."
At 6-7, 248 pounds, Whyle can force many mismatches with opposing defenders, especially in the red zone. He's one of the biggest targets in the NFL, and the Titans should look to take advantage of that.
If the Titans can find a way to unlock Whyle next to star receivers like Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee's offense could be one of the deepest in the NFL.
