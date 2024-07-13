Titans TEs Could Surprise in New Offense
The tight end room for the Tennessee Titans is hoping to bounce back after struggling last season to produce.
However, the Titans tight ends are now in position to impress more than before after coach Mike Vrabel was fired and Brian Callahan was brought in from the Cincinnati Bengals.
Callahan employed far more of a passing attack on offense than what Vrabel and the Titans did before, mostly because they had Derrick Henry on the team.
With Henry in the backfield, the Titans' tight ends primarily were used for blocking and hardly ever for catching passes. Outside of Chig Okonkwo last season, Titans tight ends combined for 11 receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.
The new offense could spell a breakout year for Okonkwo, who has been a decent contributor during his first two seasons in the league. However, there should be a bigger year in store for 2023 fifth-round pick Josh Whyle, who stands 6-7 and had 15 touchdowns in his final three years at Cincinnati. Whyle should be seen as a bigger weapon this season and his impact could be greater in a new offense.
The team also made some noise in free agency, signing veteran Nick Vannett to a deal. Vannett, 31, has turned into an NFL journeyman as he is playing for his fifth franchise since the 2022 season. He'll be used more as a blocking tight end if he makes the team, and that will allow the Titans to use Okonkwo and Whyle in more passing situations.
The team could also see some contributions from third-year tight end Thomas Odukoya, who is part of the Titans through the International Player Pathway Program. Odukoya, who is from Amsterdam, played defensive end and offensive line in high school, but transitioned to tight end when he came to the United States.
He's been with the Titans since 2022 mostly on the practice squad, but the coaching staff has enjoyed having him on the team and has seen a lot of growth. Perhaps with a new regime in charge with coach Callahan, Odukoya could make the 53-man roster as the third tight end.
