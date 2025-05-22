Titans' Tony Pollard Reveals New Mindset
Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard is in his first full offseason with the team after rushing for over 1,000 yards in 2024.
Pollard, 28, notched a career-high 1,079 yards with the Titans last season despite missing a game in Week 17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Even though Pollard had his best season yet in the NFL, he still feels as though he could take it another step forward. He hopes that he can be more aggressive than he was a year ago.
"Just being more aggressive with my body, keeping my body in shape, not having as long of a downtime in between the season and when I get back going for the offseason," Pollard said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"Just knowing, being older, being a little bit more of a vet in this league, you have to keep your body in shape so when it is time to get going you'll be ready."
Very few running backs have a lot of impact after their first five years in the league. Pollard is going into Year 7 still on an uphill trajectory, and he is still finding ways to get even better, which should make the Titans hopeful for what's to come.
After winning just three games in his first season with the team, Pollard has a clear goal in mind.
"Whatever way we can contribute to the success of the team," Pollard said via Wyatt. "Getting more guys involved, keeping guys fresh, whatever it is that is going to keep us winning games and keep guys fresh throughout the season, it's ideal."
Pollard knows he has depth behind him in Tyjae Spears and sixth-round rookie Kalel Mullings, but he also knows that he is the number one guy, and the team needs him performing at a high level in order to succeed.
