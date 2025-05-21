Titans' Tony Pollard Reveals One Standout Trait From Cam Ward
It's been just under a month that the Tennessee Titans have had former number one overall pick Cam Ward in the building, but the newest signal caller is already making a strong first impression with his teammates.
The latest member of the Titans to sound off on Ward and what he's brought to the locker room is Tennessee veteran running back Tony Pollard, who had some positive comments to dish out based on his early interactions with him.
When asked on Ward and what he has brought to the team since being selected atop April's draft, Pollard zeroed in on one major factor he's seen the rookie exhibit on the field: a unique, high energy.
"Just the energy that he brings," Pollard said. "Wherever he is, he's going to be himself. He's going to be a very confident guy, and when you see him on the field, it makes sense why he acts the way he acts and moves the way he moves. It shows on the field."
The Titans have slowly inched into the motions of their offseason training, now getting their feet wet in practice without pads, and Ward has apparently showcased that fiery energy right off the bat in the eyes of Pollard. For a young quarterback taking that big step into the next level, having that confidence at his disposal already is significant for the road ahead.
The next test for Ward looms right around the corner when the Titans take on their OTAs at the end of the month. So far, he and Will Levis have kicked things off by splitting reps in practice, but perhaps with some solid traction over the coming weeks, the Tennessee rookie can cement his place as the team's full-time starter.
It's a long way to go this offseason, but so far, Ward seems to be off to a hot start within the Titans' walls.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!