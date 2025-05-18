Analyst Makes Shocking Titans Prediction
The Tennessee Titans have a lot of room for growth after finishing 3-14 last season and ending up with the number one overall pick.
With the top selection, the Titans chose Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who will be tasked with turning the franchise around.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton believes the Titans won't see that change this season, predicting a 4-13 record for the team.
"Ward has one reliable receiver in his prime, Calvin Ridley. Tyler Lockett can fill the No. 2 role, but he's seen a decline in receiving yard totals since 2022 and turns 33 in September. Van Jefferson has caught more than 24 passes in one of five seasons. Perhaps rookie undrafted free agent Xavier Restrepo picks up where he left off with Ward at Miami. Last season, he caught 69 passes for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns," Moton wrote.
"The Titans can help Ward most with their ground attack, featuring Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. Tennessee has two former first-round offensive linemen, Peter Skoronski and JC Latham. Guard Kevin Zeitler, a 14th-year veteran, has been a significant plus for the run game at every stop in his career."
"In 2024, Tennessee gave up the second-fewest yards, but the unit will miss Harold Landry III, whom the team cut after allowing him permission to seek a trade (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter). Perhaps Dre'Mont Jones fills the pass-rushing void, though he's been a rotational player who has logged 6.5 sacks or fewer in every one of his six seasons."
"Ward does enough to give Titans fans hope for the future. Still, the team must build a stronger supporting cast around him to make a big leap."
The Titans still have a long way to go, but the goal for the upcoming season should be establishing a baseline and seeing how much further the team has to run to get to where things need to be.
