Titans Star Shares Huge Improvement By Will Levis
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis returned to the field against the Los Angeles Chargers in week 10 after missing three straight games with a shoulder injury.
While the Titans suffered yet another loss in the affair, Levis actually looked solid, going 18-for-23 with 175 yards and a couple of touchdowns. He also rushed for 41 yards.
Afterward, Tennessee running back Tony Pollard explained that he really liked what he saw from Levis on the afternoon.
Pollard said that Levis showed good poise versus the Chargers and that there was a "noticeable difference" in his performance.
"It didn't feel rushed," Pollard said, via Buck Reising of A to Z Sports.
Levis originally got injured against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 and left the game after throwing just four passes. He missed one game and returned in Week 6, but then ended up sidelined for the next three contests.
The 25-year-old has thrown for 874 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 68.2 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 79.6 on the season overall.
There has been plenty of chatter that the Titans will be looking to move on from Levis in the offseason, especially if they end up with one of the top picks in the NFL Draft.
However, Levis still has some time to make a good impression.
The University of Kentucky product was selected by Tennessee in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft and made nine starts during his rookie campaign. During that time, he totaled 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns and four picks while completing 58.4 percent of his throws and registering an 84.2 passer rating.
We'll see if Levis can turn things around in the second half of 2024.
The Titans are just 2-7 on the year. They will face the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.
