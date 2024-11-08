Opposite of Will Levis, Shedeur Sanders Best for Titans
The Tennessee Titans are obviously going to be in need of a quarterback this offseason, as it's becoming increasingly obvious that Will Levis is not the answer.
So, will the Titans decided to roll with a signal-caller in the NFL Draft?
Chances are, Tennessee will almost certainly be drafting a quarterback (unless it trades for one), and there should be plenty of options available.
The cream of the crop, however, may be Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders, and Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports actually feels the Titans may be the top fit for the youngster.
"The Titans conceivably could be the best fit for Sanders, because of his polar opposite style to Will Levis," Trapasso wrote. "We aren't sure how Tennessee's front office and coaching staff feel about Levis long-term right now, but his chaotic, reckless play doomed the start to his Year 2, and Sanders is the steadiest, most precise pocket-passer in this class. "
So, essentially, Tennessee could be the No. 1 fit for Sanders for the simple fact that he is absolutely nothing like Levis.
Sanders has thrown for 2,591 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 73.3 percent of his passes.
The 22-year-old arrived at Colorado last year after transferring from Jackson State and enjoyed a spectacular season, totaling 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and three picks while completing 69.3 percent of his throws.
Levis has been brutal in 2024, having registered 699 yards, five touchdowns and seven picks. He has missed the last three games due to a shoulder injury.
The Titans selected Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He took over as the starting quarterback midway through his rookie campaign, finishing with 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions over nine starts.
