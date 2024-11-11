Titans' Will Levis Lands Surprisingly Encouraging Take
The Tennessee Titans lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in Will Levis' return on Sunday, but it wasn't all bad for the squad.
Levis actually put forth a rather solid effort in the defeat, going 18-for-23 with 175 yards and a couple of touchdowns while carrying the ball five times for 41 yards.
Afterward, Bleacher Report's NFL staff recognized Levis for the decent performance.
"While Levis was far from perfect against a terrific Chargers defense, he appeared to be more poised and more efficient than he was early in the season," B/R wrote. "More importantly, Levis didn't turn the ball over. His ability to flash athletic ability and arm talent while taking better care of the football—in the face of a relentless pass rush, no less—should be viewed as growth."
Levis was making his first appearance since Sept. 30, when he threw just four passes against the Miami Dolphins before exiting with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder.
All things considered, his outing versus the Chargers was an alright return to the gridiron.
"After spending the first month-and-a-half of the season as a weekly NFL meme, though, it was a positive step for the young signal-caller," B/R concluded.
In six starts this season overall, Levis has thrown for 874 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 68.2 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 79.6. He has also rsuhed for 147 yards while averaging a robust seven yards per carry.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Kentucky, was selected by the Titans in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He made nine starts during his rookie campaign, finishing with 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns and four picks.
Tennessee will almost certainly address the quarterback position during the offseason, but we'll see if Levis can at least give the Titans something to think about for the remainder of 2024.
