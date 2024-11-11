Titans Urged to Pursue Interesting Raiders Defender
If you can believe it, the Tennessee Titans actually have the top-ranked defense in the NFL in terms of yards allowed, but is that because the Titans' defense is actually good? Or because their offense is so bad that opponents are always starting with great field position?
It could be a combination of the two, but regardless, it probably wouldn't hurt Tennessee to add some more defensive pieces during the offseason.
The Titans are slated to have a moderate amount of cap room to work with in free agency, so they should be able to afford to ink a solid acquisition.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine already knows where Tennessee should be looking, specifying Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs as a potential free-agent target.
"Signing a slot specialist could help," Ballentine wrote of the Titans. "That's always been where Nate Hobbs has thrived for the Raiders. He has the ability to bump outside if he needs too, but the combination of L'Jarius Sneed, Roger McCreary and Nate Hobbs could be a good trio that allows the Titans to play nickel more next year."
Hobbs is now in his fourth NFL season after being selected by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Through nine games in 2024, Hobbs has logged 43 tackles an interception and five passes defended.
The University of Illinois product played in 16 contests during his rookie campaign, finishing with 74 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.
Injuries then limited Hobbs to 24 games over the next couple of seasons, but when he was on the field, he was fairly productive.
In 2023, the 25-year-old registered 86 stops, a sack, a pick, a forced fumble and seven passes defended.
