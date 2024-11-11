Titans' Will Levis Has One Major Red Flag
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to see second-year quarterback Will Levis pick up his play down the stretch of the 2024 NFL season. If he is unable to do so, the franchise will have a tough decision to make.
Levis was expected to be the long-term franchise quarterback. After showing major flashes of star potential during his rookie season, his sophomore year has been a disappointment.
In his Week 10 return from a shoulder injury, Levis did play much better than he had been performing. He ended up completing 18 of his 23 pass attempts for 175 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.
Levis also picked up 41 yards on five attempts on the ground.
Despite the better numbers, there was a major red flag that Levis has to figure out moving forward.
As shared by Zach Lyons via Pro Football Focus, Levis averaged 4.6 seconds from snap to sack during Week 10.
He has to figure out how to get the football out quicker.
One of the biggest traits that a starting NFL quarterback has to have is the ability to make quick decisions. Levis has not shown the ability to do that so far.
While that is a major reason for concern, there is still time for him to fix the issue. He's just a second-year quarterback. Some of these things will improve over time.
On the season, Levis has been sacked 22 times in six games. Those numbers are not all his fault, but he has held onto the football too long quite a bit this year.
Being able to cut back on the sacks and get the football out faster will help his production improve dramatically. This is one of the main areas that Levis needs to focus on at this point in his career.
All of that being said, his performance in Week 10 was encouraging. He took care of the football and made a couple of big plays. Hopefully, that trend continues throughout the rest of the season.
