Insider: Titans Unlikely to Sign Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson
The Tennessee Titans don't have many options left when it comes to players who could realistically win the starting job upon arrival in free agency.
The two veteran quarterbacks remaining on the open market that have been connected to the Titans in the past are Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Russell Wilson and New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers.
However, Titans insider Paul Kuharsky says that neither are on the Titans radar at the moment.
"Just too much Nashville conversation about things that are not going to happen. The #Titans aren't signing Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers. Never been any deep consideration of either," Kuharsky tweeted.
Will Levis is the only quarterback left on the Titans roster and there needs to be some kind of addition before the start of the season. If the Titans wanted to give Levis another chance at being the starter, they could re-sign Mason Rudolph or bring in a quarterback like Tyrod Taylor that could keep the door open for making him QB1 again.
However, the tea leaves are reading that the Titans will wait until the draft to add a quarterback, and Cam Ward is the likeliest option with the No. 1 overall pick.
Ward outperformed Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado at the NFL Scouting Combine, and it is becoming increasingly likely that he ends up as the top selection in next month's draft.
The Titans have been rumored to shop the No. 1 overall pick, and they could still trade the selection to another quarterback-needy team like the New York Giants, who also don't have clear plans for their signal caller.
However, if the Titans only have Levis in the quarterback room by the time the draft rolls along, the likelihood that Ward ends up in Nashville is very high.
